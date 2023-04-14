Wells Fargo tops Wall Street 1Q targets, earning $5 billion

The quarter saw the collapse of two banks that rattled the financial sector and the broader stock market. Wells Fargo participated with other banks in pumping $30 billion in deposits into First Republic Bank in a so far successful effort to prevent a third failure.

Revenue and profit also came in well ahead of last year’s first quarter, when the San Francisco-based bank posted net earnings of $3.8 billion, or 91 cents per share, on revenue of $17.7 billion.

Wells is still trying to exit the strict federal guidelines imposed in 2018 that sets its asset cap at just under $2 billion after a series of scandals, including the uncovering of millions of fake checking accounts its employees opened to meet sales quotas. That order was expected to last only a year or two, but additional improprities have surfaced and regulators have been skeptical about the bank’s efforts to clean up its act.