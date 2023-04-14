Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The ruling issued by the US Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit restricting mifepristone distribution is a transparent invitation to the Supreme Court. The 5th Circuit would like the justices to think that it’s chosen a “middle” position between two dueling rulings: the ruling from the conservative federal judge in Texas blocking the abortion drug’s distribution and that of the liberal federal judge in Washington state defending the status quo. Whether the high court buys this argument will depend on one man, Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The only sensible part of the 5th Circuit’s opinion is the part where the court said that the statute of limitations had run on the plaintiffs’ capacity to challenge the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone in 2000. The effect was to nullify the Texas judge’s ruling that held (without gathering evidence or allowing a full briefing) that the FDA’s authorization was unreasonable.

The 5th Circuit ought to have ruled that the plaintiffs had no standing to sue because they haven’t actually been harmed by mifepristone’s approval. Instead, the court’s conservatives shamelessly distorted the traditional conservative position on standing, which used to be much more restrictive … until the conservatives got a majority on the Supreme Court.

The core of the 5th Circuit’s opinion, the part that is both legally outrageous and tactically clever, has mostly to do with the FDA’s decision in 2016 to extend approval of mifepristone from seven weeks of pregnancy to 10; and the agency’s Covid-era decision to allow the drug to be mailed to patients. The court held that the US government had failed to show that the Texas district court judge got it wrong when he said the plaintiffs were likely to win their case and would suffer irreparable harm if these expansions weren’t immediately blocked.

The first reason this is terrible law is that no court, not the district court and not the 5th Circuit, has permitted a full briefing or fact-finding in this case. It’s a significant step for the court to say that a straightforward drug-related decision by the FDA is wrong (or, in the legalese, “arbitrary and capricious”). Such a decision ought to require some facts. Under ordinary principles of administrative law, a court would make a full review of the entire record, fully briefed by the parties and fully argued before the court.

The second reason the decision is so flawed is that there’s really no medical basis here to reverse the agency’s judgment. The standard for overturning agency action is high. If the agency has explained its decisions and has not violated the law, the courts are supposed to uphold the agency’s action.

The Supreme Court will almost certainly now review the case. There is, after all, another judicial order out there that contradicts the 5th Circuit’s ruling. Issued by a liberal federal district judge in Washington, it requires the FDA to continue its existing approval of mifepristone.

It’s overwhelmingly likely that the decisive vote in the Supreme Court’s review will be Kavanaugh. The three liberals are certain to vote to vacate the 5th Circuit ruling. Chief Justice John Roberts is likely to join them. Not only did he seek a compromise ruling on abortion in last year’s Dobbs case overturning Roe v. Wade. He cares about the niceties of judicial procedure and will not like to see a major decision like this one made so cavalierly — with so little consideration, evidence or analysis.

That makes four justices likely to vote to reinstate existing FDA guidelines on mifepristone. A decisive fifth vote is very unlikely to come from the four hard-core conservative justices. That means all eyes will be on Kavanaugh, both inside and outside the court.

Kavanaugh served for 12 years on the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit before his elevation to the Supreme Court. The DC Circuit handles an enormous amount of administrative law and its judges become experts in how the agencies function and how to appropriately review their actions.

As a DC Circuit veteran, Kavanaugh knows perfectly well that the 5th Circuit decision flouts the norms of judicial review of agency action. He won’t like that, because it has consequences for the broader assault on the administrative state being pursued by conservative activists and welcomed (or invited) by Justices Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas.

At the same time, the 5th Circuit is trying to appeal to Kavanaugh by offering what superficially appears to be a middle ground between the dueling district court opinions. The 5th Circuit’s hope would be for Kavanaugh to say that the Supreme Court should not intervene, allowing the current ruling to stand.

But in his own concurrence in the Dobbs case, Kavanaugh tried to reassure the public that abortion would still remain lawful in those states that permitted it. Voiding the FDA’s decisions about mifepristone would significantly undermine that.

The 5th Circuit’s ruling may look like a compromise on the surface, but it undermines Kavanaugh’s pledge about the availability of legal abortion. The justice could — and should — consider that in reaching his decision.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Noah Feldman is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A professor of law at Harvard University, he is author, most recently, of “The Broken Constitution: Lincoln, Slavery and the Refounding of America.”

