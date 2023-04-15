This is a marketing case study for the ages: how not to handle brand collaborations in a dangerously polarized space.

Dylan Mulvaney is a 26-year-old American actress, singer and social-media influencer, with 10.8 million followers on TikTok and 1.8 million on Instagram.(1) Mulvaney began transitioning into a transgender woman during the Covid pandemic, documenting her personal journey in a viral TikTok series called “Days of Girlhood” that has so far garnered more than 1 billion views.

On March 13, 2023, Mulvaney reached day 365 of her journey. To commemorate this milestone, Bud Light created a one-off personalized can — emblazoned with her face — which she unveiled during a March Madness Bud Light promotional video:

A post shared by Dylan Mulvaney (@dylanmulvaney)

The reaction to this collaboration from some quarters was as predictable as a Trump tweet.

Ted Nugent declared it “the epitome of cultural deprivation.” Travis Tritt said, “I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider.” Kid Rock shot up several cases of Bud Light. And the CEO of Freedom Speaks Up launched “Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right 100% Woke Free American Beer.”

Similar reactions have greeted Mulvaney’s collaborations with brands like Kate Spade, Olay and, most recently, Nike sports bras — which prompted Caitlyn Jenner to tweet “STOP TRYING TO ERASE WOMEN.”

But this is not so much a story about trans rights, Dylan Mulvaney or internet outrage, as one about corporate bravery.

Even Mulvaney’s harshest critics must acknowledge that she is standing tall in a hurricane of hate, taking the invective with remarkable poise. In cowardly contrast, Anheuser-Busch instantly retreated into the shadows. Ditching its regular schedule of promotion, Bud Light ceased posting to Instagram on March 30 and to Twitter on April 2; Anheuser-Busch was absent from Twitter and Instagram after April 1.

This undignified silence dragged on for a fortnight before the CEO of Anheuser-Busch, Brendan Whitworth, released a bizarrely convoluted and incongruously patriotic statement headlined “Our Responsibility To America”:

As the CEO of a company founded in America’s heartland more than 165 years ago, I am responsible for ensuring every consumer feels proud of the beer we brew.

We’re honored to be part of the fabric of this country. Anheuser-Busch employs more than 18,000 people and our independent distributors employ an additional 47,000 valued colleagues. We have thousands of partners, millions of fans and a proud history supporting our communities, military, first responders, sports fans and hard-working Americans everywhere.

We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.

My time serving this country taught me the importance of accountability and the values upon which America was founded: freedom, hard work and respect for one another. As CEO of Anheuser-Busch, I am focused on building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage.

I care deeply about this country, this company, our brands and our partners. I spend much of my time traveling across America, listening to and learning from our customers, distributors and others.

Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation.

It’s hard to figure out what Anheuser-Busch actually thinks about trans rights or Dylan Mulvaney over the noise of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” That said, “we never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people” sure sounds like a complex issue being thrown under the bus.

It’s frankly implausible that Bud Light gave no thought to the impact of its Mulvaney collaboration — especially as “inclusivity” is central to the brand strategy outlined on March 23 by Bud Light’s vice president, Alissa Heinerscheid, who told the Make Yourself at Home podcast:

This brand is in decline, it’s been in decline for a really long time, and if we do not attract young drinkers to come and drink this brand there will no future for Bud Light. So I had this super clear mandate, we need to evolve and elevate this incredibly iconic brand … [This] means inclusivity. It means shifting the tone. It means having a campaign that’s truly inclusive and feels lighter and brighter and different, and appeals to women and to men. And representation is at the heart of evolution.

More controversially, Heinerscheid added:

“Bud Light had been kind of a brand of fratty, kind of out of touch humor and it was really important that we had another approach.”

From time to time, businesses make consequential “gaffes” — usually by saying the quiet part out loud. One recalls when the managing director of Roederer Champagne snubbed the hip-hop community; when the chairman of Barilla pasta declared, “I would never do a commercial with a homosexual family”; or when the CEO of Abercrombie and Fitch said, “A lot of people don’t belong [in our clothes], and they can’t belong. Are we exclusionary? Absolutely.”

But Bud Light’s action is worse than a gaffe, it’s a betrayal.

The “3rd most valuable beer brand in the world” sought to “evolve and elevate” its “fratty” image on the coat-tails of a trans-influencer — but quit when the going got tough. It’s reminiscent of the hokey-pokey recently performed by the publisher Puffin who, by bowdlerizing the children’s books of Roald Dahl, before releasing unexpurgated “classic” editions, simultaneously castigated and cashed in on their author’s racism, misogyny and gleeful spite.

So what happens now?

Well, the outrage army will march ever onward and whatever Bud Light boycott actually coalesces will likely evaporate. (Who remembers the right-wing boycotts of Keurig, Starbucks, Oreos, Beyoncé and the NFL? Or the anti-Trump boycott campaign Grab Your Wallet?) Indeed, it may be that Bud Light and Dylan Mulvaney end up profiting from the outrage, since “no such thing as bad PR” seems, in the long run, a more accurate mantra than “go woke, go broke.”

But while the “culture war” is, for some, just a cynical rallying cry or comic rim-shot, it does have actual casualties. According to the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law, transgender Americans are over four times more likely than cisgender citizens to experience violent victimization, including rape and sexual assault. And Everytown’s Transgender Homicide Tracker reported a 93% increase in tracked homicides of trans and gender-nonconforming Americans between 2017 and 2021.

Such statistics give a darker hue to the violence central to Kid Rock’s Twitter stunt and the advert for “Ultra Right” beer:

None of this is simple. After the 2020 murder of George Floyd, brands in every sector came under intense pressure to react. As I explored at the time, for some companies (Nike, Coca-Cola) taking a stand was consistent with their established values; for many (Gillette, Porsche) it was a moment to be marked and moved on from; and for a few (Ford, Pepsi) it was something to be ducked until the clamor died down.

Similarly, when companies like Fred Perry get “hatejacked” by extremists like the Proud Boys, they risk being dragged into a political debate a world away from their carefully cultivated brand values.

But Bud Light’s unforced error is different. Bud Light actively and eagerly sought out a controversial influencer in a dangerously polarized space, with neither the wisdom to plan for a backlash nor the bravery to stand by its partner.

This should be a teaching moment for every company that aspires to be at culture’s cutting edge: Kicking a political hornet’s nest for clicks and giggles before running away is no way to elevate a brand or promote a cause.

(1) Mulvaney uses the pronouns “she/they.” “She” has been used herein for consistency.

