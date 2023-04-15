Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Over the past week, the US intelligence and defense communities have been riveted by the exposure of more than 100 top-secret documents, pertaining largely to the war in Ukraine, in a private chat room associated with the social media platform Discord. The arrest of a National Guard airman suggests he gained access to them despite clearly having no “need to know.” The episode isn’t just a blow to US efforts keep together the democratic alliance aiding Ukraine — it also demonstrates a fundamental flaw in the complex and well-resourced system designed to protect classified material.

The airman, Jack Teixeira, has been charged with two counts related to the unauthorized handling of classified materials. Based on media reports and government statements, it appears he smuggled documents out of his obscure Cape Cod air base, hardly a center of US warfighting or strategic analysis.

After photographing the documents, allegedly, Teixeira shared them with a small group of fellow young men fascinated with guns and military culture. This is a striking example of the tendency to “overshare” intelligence and analysis — much of it stemming from the post-9/11 view that there were too many “silos” in the US intelligence system.

Unfortunately, the documents are now in global circulation. If accurate, they have exposed not just weaknesses in the US ability to protect classified information, but they have also weakened the willingness of allies and partners to share sensitive views and information with the US; provided Russia with a significant (although not decisive) amount of intelligence in advance of Ukraine’s coming spring offensive; and given Moscow’s propaganda machine a new mechanism to pump more lies into US and allied information networks (for example, by apparently altering the casualty figures to Russia’s advantage in the released documents).

It is clearly a body blow to both the Department of Defense and the entire US intelligence community. And it raises questions about not only oversharing and basic security clearance credentialing, but also about the sheer mass of what is classified — more than 50 million documents each year. If seemingly everything is classified, how do we get the appropriate level of attention to the truly top-secret and compartmentalized information?

Unfortunately, we’ve seen this movie before.

In 2013, when I was concluding my term as supreme allied commander at NATO, Edward Snowden, a high-strung and idealistic contractor working for the National Security Agency, exposed a great deal of highly technical information about top-secret capabilities of the US intelligence agencies. It was a jarring blow that altered the ways in which private companies cooperate with US collection efforts.

Snowden escaped justice and recently became a Russian citizen — swearing an oath of allegiance to the Russian Federation similar to the one he betrayed to the US. (He is now eligible for the draft there, by the way — good luck with that.)

The Snowden episode occurred against the backdrop of the WikiLeaks classified material release, an astounding trove of hundreds of thousands of highly classified diplomatic cables and messages published on Julian Assange’s internet platform. They were supplied by an idealistic junior military analyst, Chelsea Manning, whose sentence was commuted in 2017 by President Barack Obama.

In both cases, I was deeply worried about the diplomatic impact. My job at the time was not to sort out how those breaches had occurred, but to deal with the fallout on the front lines of our military and diplomatic efforts. There were significant tactical impacts — notably, new reticence by key allies to share information, a testiness in tone across the board, and increased difficulty working with partner nations in Afghanistan, where I was working hard at the time to increase allied participation. And both the Snowden and Manning leaks made our opponents in Moscow jubilant.

There are lots of kinds of espionage, but these sorts of “insider” threats are the hardest to control. The intelligence and defense communities have exquisite technical means to guard classified material, but when an unpredictable human gains access, the risk of exposure skyrockets.

The Pentagon, Central Intelligence Agency, Defense Intelligence Agency, NSA and the rest of the community must redouble their efforts at screening those who apply for security clearances; encourage a culture of “if you see something, say something” in their workplaces; and scan previously overlooked sites on the internet (obviously in full compliance with law and government policy).

In terms of our allies and their reactions, we have to point out that given the nature of global events, embarrassing incidents like this will occur from time to time (and that no nation is immune to them or above using collection aggressively). Ultimately, the overall strategic choices other nations make about alignments and alliances will rise above incidents like this.

Finally, there are some long nights ahead in the Pentagon and at US European Command in Stuttgart, Germany — my former command. Military officials will have the arduous task of going line by line through the exposed documents and analyzing the damage wrought by the global release of everything from Ukrainian air defense deficiencies to the state of logistics supply lines. We will also need to course-correct our own plans (as will the Ukrainians) given Moscow’s new level of information about the war as seen through our eyes. Much to be done, and it is already in progress, of course.

But we’ve been on choppy seas before, and in the end, we’ll get through it without undue damage to US overall objectives, both tactical and strategic. Human foibles will always find a way to upend our systems — at least until (egad!) we turn over curation to artificial intelligence.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

James Stavridis is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A retired U.S. Navy admiral, former supreme allied commander of NATO, and dean emeritus of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, he is vice chairman of global affairs at the Carlyle Group. He is on the boards of American Water Works, Fortinet, PreVeil, NFP, Ankura Consulting Group, Michael Baker and Neuberger Berman, and has advised Shield Capital, a firm that invests in the cybersecurity sector.

