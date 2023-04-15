Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s promise to push for a pardon for Daniel Perry, convicted of murder in the 2020 shooting death of a Black Lives Matter protester, has understandably excited considerable controversy. The governor’s critics are exactly right in charging him with playing politics. The unhappy truth, however, is that governors of both parties have long used their pardon and clemency powers to pursue political and ideological ends.

Perry’s supporters say he acted in self-defense, and Abbott seems to agree. But the jury rejected the claim, even though Texas is a “stand your ground” state. That’s why I agree with those who argue that rather than rushing into the fray, the governor would have done better to reserve judgment and let the sentencing and appeal processes play out.

But on one point his defenders have a good case: Abbot’s intervention isn’t unusual. On the contrary. For over a century, governors of both parties have used their powers of pardon and clemency as political playthings. And they haven’t always waited for judicial remedies to be exhausted.

During the 1920s, for example, John J. Blaine, the governor of Wisconsin, bragged about using the pardon to circumvent the Prohibition laws, which he opposed. In the early 1960s, Governor Terry Sanford of North Carolina was accused of playing politics when he commuted the sentences of several union activists who’d been convicted of conspiring to blow up a power station. Then there’s Governor Richard F. Celeste of Ohio, who just before Christmas of 1990 granted clemency to 25 women who had been convicted of assaulting or murdering their abusive domestic partners.

Want more recent episodes? They’re plentiful. In January 2003, Illinois Governor George Ryan commuted the sentences of all 163 state inmates on Death Row. In 2010, New York Governor David Paterson pardoned a total of 30 legal immigrants whose criminal convictions could have led to their deportation. In late 2022, Oregon Governor Kate Brown, as she was leaving office, commuted the sentences of all remaining death row inmates.

But the most pertinent example may be Coleman Livingston Blease, the virulently racist governor of South Carolina early in the 20th century who was also a staunch advocate of penal reform. In a much-repeated story, Blease was running for reelection in 1912 when he told a crowd he would release whomever they wanted from prison if they would vote a local solicitor named Julius Caesar Otts out of office. What the New York Times called “a turbulent element in the audience” called out the name of William Mills. Otts lost; Mills was released.

Here’s what makes the story relevant to the contretemps over Abbott’s announcement: Mills was just one of dozens of murderers pardoned by Blease, who released hundreds upon hundreds of convicts on the ground that penal conditions in South Carolina were savage.

Otts himself meant nothing to Blease. He was not, as some histories erroneously tell the tale, a “bitter political opponent.” Otts just happened to hold an office coveted by Blease’s insurgent faction of Democrats. In a campaign swing through the county where Otts was running, the governor seems to have turned to his advantage a decision already made.

In contrast, Greg Abbott. It would be one thing if he’d established a strong track record of pardoning people when he disagreed with the jury. But he’s hardly been emptying the prisons. According to the Texas Tribune, “Abbott granted two pardons in 2022, eight in 2021 and seven in 2020.”

Even on “stand your ground” laws, Abbott hasn’t exactly been a model of consistency. In 2021, for instance, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals sustained the conviction of Carlos Lozano, who was convicted of murder after shooting and killing a man who punched him through the window of his truck. The appellate panel refused to overturn the verdict even though the trial judge did not properly instruct the jury on Lozano’s right to stand his ground. Yet Abbott didn’t rush to the microphones to declare Lozano’s innocence.

To the outside observer, the disparity makes Abbott’s response to Perry’s conviction seem opportunistic. That’s a tragedy for those who believe in good government. So are the many historical instances of governors playing similar games. That’s why I still hope that Abbott might back away from the precipice, tell the world that he doesn’t mean to question the jury, that he hasn’t reviewed all the evidence, that he’ll wait for the recommendation from the pardon board before making up his mind.

That nobody expects this to happen says nothing good about politics these days.

Stephen L. Carter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A professor of law at Yale University, he is author, most recently, of "Invisible: The Story of the Black Woman Lawyer Who Took Down America's Most Powerful Mobster."

