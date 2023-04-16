Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Months after initiating a potentially economy-destroying standoff over the debt ceiling, House Republicans are (maybe!) finally getting close to saying what they actually want. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean the crisis is getting any closer to resolution. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ever since last fall’s midterms, the issue of the debt ceiling has been stuck in a bizarre quantum superposition: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy insists there can be no increase unless the White House acquiesces to his demands. The White House responds that first McCarthy needs to make some demands.

The political game here is twofold. The White House wants House Republicans to articulate their agenda for reducing the debt without any tax increases because President Joe Biden and his team believe any such plan would be unpopular. The House Republican leadership is reluctant to commit to anything specific, because its majority is so narrow that it’s going to be challenging to pass anything on a pure-party line vote: anything good enough for the large conservative bloc is sure to be dicey for more moderate frontline members. To get a bill passed, McCarthy is going to have to ask those frontliners to take a politically damaging vote in favor of a package that will inevitably be tossed aside in favor of bipartisan negotiations.

Advertisement

McCarthy’s view has been that the White House should do him a favor by skipping the politically damaging vote and leaping straight to the bipartisan negotiation. Biden, who wasn’t born yesterday, has been saying no.

So now, as described in the Washington newsletter Punchbowl, McCarthy is ready to start “throwing everything at the wall to try to get a debt-limit bill through the chamber even though it has no chance of passing the Senate.”

What’s on the menu? It starts with clawing back unspent Covid relief funds and a statutory prohibition on federal student-loan forgiveness. It also includes the entirety of the GOP’s already-passed energy bill. The first two items here would likely attract support from some Democrats. While the energy bill as a whole is a nonstarter, the idea of something like a more GOP-friendly version of Senator Joe Manchin’s permitting-reform bill that Biden endorsed last Congress makes sense.

Advertisement

But the headline, of course, is spending cuts. Which does not mean cuts to the military — nor to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Instead, Republicans are reportedly considering a cap of $584 billion for non-defense discretionary spending over a decade in exchange for lifting the debt ceiling only until May 2024, at which point they would presumably come back and ask for more. This amounts to something like a 24% cut in all non-military discretionary programs relative to the fiscal year 2023 appropriation.

Under this plan, it’s possible that the government could lay off a quarter of Border Patrol agents and shut down programs to train new ones. The FBI, the US Marshals, the DEA, and other agencies not normally seen as on the Republicans chopping block could likewise be decimated. In addition to defunding the federal police, such a cut would also require the Justice Department to scale back on its grant programs for local law enforcement agencies.

Of course Republicans could simply exempt these areas from cuts as well. But that would require deeper cuts elsewhere — national parks, scientific research, K-12 schools — in a way that would likewise prove unpalatable.

Advertisement

Another idea in the mix is to settle for a much more modest initial cut of $30 billion and then impose a 10-year 1% nominal growth cap. The theory here seems to be that this sounds reasonable. But it’s only reasonable if you don’t think about it. Consider again the Border Patrol: Such a plan would swiftly make it impossible for any agency to pay competitive salaries and retain staff. They’d need to shrink headcount by attrition, allowing border agents (or park rangers, or astronauts, or NIH scientists) to retire without being replaced in order to preserve salary capacity.

Brian Reidl, a Manhattan Institute senior fellow, writes that this prospect is so unappealing that any such plan would surely be repealed — and he is a supporter of the plan. Maybe he’s right. Still, threatening to force the country into default unless Democrats agree to spending cuts that even center-right think tankers agree are unrealistic. … Sounds a bit unreasonable, doesn’t it?

A more sound approach for Republicans would be to reconcile themselves to settling for less — a small trim to domestic discretionary spending to offset the increases of the previous Congress — or to take a more comprehensive look. It’s very hard to meaningfully reduce federal spending while ruling huge swaths of spending off limits. If cuts to Social Security, Medicare and the military are allowed, then it becomes possible to save more with smaller trims to a wider range of spending.

Advertisement

Of course tackling the crown jewels of the American social safety could turn into a political fiasco. Which is why the road to fiscal balance continues to be what it’s always been: a path requiring a balance of spending cuts with tax increases. That’s how George H.W. Bush reduced the deficit. It’s how Bill Clinton reduced the deficit. And it’s how Barack Obama tried to reduce the deficit — only to be rebuffed by McCarthy’s predecessors.

That failure to make a deal wasn’t a huge problem in the Obama years, given the macroeconomic conditions at the time. But in today’s inflationary climate, deficit reduction really is a sensible priority. All it needs is a sensible approach.

Elsewhere in Bloomberg Opinion:

• Do Away With a Debt Ceiling That Serves No Purpose: Bill Dudley

• Financial Engineering the Debt Ceiling: Matt Levine

Advertisement

• This Debt-Ceiling Nonsense Has Gone On Long Enough: The Editors

For more Bloomberg Opinion, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Matthew Yglesias is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. A co-founder of and former columnist for Vox, he writes the Slow Boring blog and newsletter. He is author, most recently, of “One Billion Americans.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article