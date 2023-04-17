Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Before saying anything else, let’s make something clear: It’s very hard to create a successful video game. Like the movies, the top-grossing game charts are awash with sequels and tried-and-tested formats. Experimentation is expensive in time, money and risk. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Undeterred, a decade ago Jeff Bezos wanted Amazon.com Inc. to gain a slice of the global gaming pie, which today is worth in the region of $200 billion each year. Amazon could offer cheaper, or free, games as a perk for Prime members, driving more subscriptions, the key to Amazon’s profitability. And with the top online games requiring vast amounts of cloud infrastructure, it would be a boon for Amazon Web Services as well.

But in the years since, Amazon Game Studios has little to show for its efforts, which have come at a reported cost of around $500 million per year. In 2021, as he was preparing to take over as chief executive, Andy Jassy tried to offer a reassuring tone to the AGS team, which had just been pilloried in a Bloomberg News investigation headlined: “Amazon Can Make Just About Anything—Except a Good Video Game.”

Jassy wrote in a memo: “Though we haven’t consistently succeeded yet in AGS, I believe we will if we hang in there.”

He’s still hanging on. As part of companywide layoffs this month in the face of spiraling costs, Amazon let go of around 100 employees from AGS. One insider I spoke to, who was among those laid off from the studio, said the feeling among the team was that Amazon seemed to be shifting its emphasis to acquiring more titles developed by third parties.

That is undoubtedly the smart move. If Jassy wants a meaningful return on games, the quickest way to do that is to partner with outsiders with a proven ability to make great games.

It’s hard to draw any other conclusion based on AGS’s track record. Jassy’s reason for optimism in early 2021 had been the promise of New World, which proved a huge hit in the initial days after release but was abandoned by more than half of players within two months, and ultimately received a “mixed to average” reception, according to review aggregator Metacritic.

The list of other disappointments includes Crucible, a supposed competitor to Fortnite that was released in May 2020, only to be taken off sale due to negative feedback and later canned altogether; the Grand Tour, a game based around the motoring show of the same name, was discontinued so Amazon could redirect development resources; Breakaway, a team-based beat-em-up, was never completed, likewise Nova, an effort to imitate the hugely lucrative League of Legends.

“Amazon just doesn’t get it,” the former developer said. “Which is kind of sad after 10 years. They tried to throw money at senior executives and said ‘now go make a great game.’”

One of those executives, industry veteran John Smedley, was at Amazon for six years before stepping down at the beginning of this year. He insisted that even after his departure, Amazon’s ambitions to be a developer were as strong as ever.

“There have been some public failures,” he said when I reached him last week. “And the company just seems to say: ‘okay, we’re gonna keep going.’ Amazon is making bets that others wouldn’t even dare to do.”

That sentiment didn’t alter over the new year, he said, even as Amazon launched its annual operations review with a strict focus on profitability. “If there was a change in the thinking around games, the budgets we were getting certainly did not change.”

The recent layoffs, he said, were about shifting needs rather than dialing back ambition. That’s certainly how Amazon’s public-relations team frames it, saying they are putting more resources into New World and investing in developing a couple of other as-yet unannounced new games.

Still, Smedley shared the frustrations of others I’ve spoken to when it came to Amazon’s approach. The bureaucratic hiring process was a “real frustration.”

“I’ve had people that I’ve worked with for 20 years that I could not get into Amazon,” he told me.

One massive act of self-sabotage was Amazon’s initial strategy to not just try to create new games, but to create a new way of creating games. Most titles are built using one of two development toolkits, known as “engines,” made by Unity or Epic Games. Amazon decided it would create its own engine — Lumberyard — and perhaps sell to gamemakers as well.

But Lumberyard lacked functionality, and developers hated it. It meant, one former senior leader at AGS told me, an already hugely difficult task was made even harder. Lumberyard has since been made open source, and AGS developers can use other engines.

All that said, it would be incorrect to say AGS has been completely lacking in success. Lost Ark, an online role-playing game released to the western market in February 2022, is consistently in the top 10 most-actively played PC games, according to SteamDB. Notably, it was produced not by Amazon’s in-house gamemakers but by two studios based in South Korea. It’s with this approach — as publisher, not developer — that Amazon can more quickly find its way, said Piers Harding-Rolls, an analyst who has followed the industry for more than two decades.

“It seems like they’ve found a good formula with their third-party publishing strategy,” he says.

Amazon has some unique advantages as a publisher. It can offer both distribution and deals on cloud hosting — a major draw for games that require hugely expensive hosting for sessions with many thousands of players all at once. Amazon also boasts formidable promotional scope with Twitch, the most popular games streaming service, which it bought in 2014 for $1 billion.

Amazon has other such publishing deals in place, including an upcoming title in the iconic Tomb Raider franchise. South Korean developer NCSoft Corp. saw its stock jump by more than 5% after signing with Amazon as global publisher for its game, Throne and Liberty.

But Amazon’s ambitions are too great to settle for being a publisher only. As part of an entertainment offering, Jassy sees games as being as important as movies and TV. But at this time of belt-tightening, working with others will get Amazon closer to where it wants to be – quickly.

