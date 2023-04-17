Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

March may have been the cruelest month for financial firms, but April is showing the tenderest shoots of growth emerging. The collapse of Credit Suisse Group AG on March 19 into the arms of UBS Group AG resulted in $17 billion of the riskiest junior debt being wiped out, effectively closing the market. But insurance companies are cautiously reopening the market for new subordinated debt, paving the way for banks to eventually follow.The writedown to zero delivered a seismic shock to the bank capital market, despite there being clear provisions in the prospectus. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s Inc.’s private clients lost more than $700 million on Credit Suisse’s riskiest bonds, Bloomberg News reported, underlining the global impact. Average yields in Europe’s secondary market are still around 11%, too expensive for most banks even if investor demand could be found.

Greed will inevitably overcome fear, though it might take a pause in central banks’ interest-rate hiking cycle to focus fund managers’ minds on what’s an acceptable yield to compensate for the risk of owning bonds that regulators might make worthless in the event of a bank collapse.Banks are generally much better capitalized over the past decade, so most have sufficient breathing room before needing to raise new equity-related debt. But the regulatory requirement to have sufficient debt cover at all levels of the capital stack hasn’t gone away. That very much includes securities with risk of being bailed in, as that’s the base that supports the whole bank regulatory structure. The AT1 market must move on eventually — and the regulators will be keen for it to do so as an extended hiatus renders the system dysfunctional.

At first glance it looks as if financial sector bond sales are very healthy, contributing almost half of total issuance in April and almost 40% in March. Sovereign-related supply is still marginally ahead overall year-to-date as January and February usually see heavy government syndicated-bond issuance - before financial and corporate deals start appearing in scale.

Advertisement

However, since mid-March any bank deals have been almost totally weighted to senior-preferred and covered deals secured by assets such as mortgages, neither of which is at risk of being bailed in. Banks are simply issuing where they can — and for the past month it is only really in these super-safe ring-fenced bonds. Bear in mind there is a general need to replenish funding as around €1 trillion ($1.1 trillion) of liquidity to the banking sector from the European Central Bank expires by June.

BNP Paribas SA was the first European bank after Credit Suisse’s collapse to issue senior non-preferred debt, with a €1 billion 4.25% eight-year green deal last week. This can be converted into tier 1 equity at the behest of regulators but only after all subordinated debt is wiped out first. It met a muted response, with an order book of barely one-and-a-half times covered. It also has the unfortunate accolade of being the only bond issued in April to see its credit spread widen since launch, even with the added attractiveness of its green label.

ABN Amro Bank NV had better luck on Thursday with a €2.75 billion two-tranche senior deal. The Dutch bank issued a two-year preferred security as well as a five-year non-preferred tranche. The latter offered a premium 100 basis points higher than the shorter-dated deal over respective benchmarks, illustrating the extra yield investors require for buying bank debt with even a modicum of regulatory risk attached. Both types of senior deals received orders for more than twice the issued size.

Advertisement

The clear guidance in a speech on March 28 from ECB Supervisory Chair Andrea Enria on bail-in capital rules during future bank failures should offer reassurance that in the euro area, AT1 debt will only be triggered after core equity has been depleted. But more needs to be done by regulators to encourage the revival of this fundamental cornerstone of the banking system — otherwise strong banks will just increasingly skip the opportunity to redeem their existing callable perpetual debt early. This will keep the market effectively shut for smaller institutions that may be more in need of this type of subordinated equity-like capital.

However, there are some promising signs as the first toes are being dipped in the deeper water of subordinated debt led by large insurers. Italy’s Assicurazioni Generali SpA successfully launched a €500 million 10-year Tier 2 subordinated deal on Thursday that saw an order book of nearly seven times on offer. Moreover, the yield premium on offer over the mid-swaps benchmark was reduced by 45 basis points during the sale process. That’s a hot deal. It follows a €1 billion 5.5% 20 year callable deal last week from French insurer Axa SA which saw demand of over four times that on sale. Its yield has subsequently tightened by six basis points in the secondary market.

These sales show investors are again prepared to take the additional regulatory risk if sufficiently compensated — but only on the most senior type of subordinated financial debt from highly rated stable institutions for now. The Swiss regulator’s decision to leave some of the equity value remaining, while cancelling all of the most junior debt, has rudely woken investors up to the propensity of state actors in using statutory powers. Little wonder there’s pressure for Switzerland to change its rules to mirror the ECB model. Still, there’s a price for everything, and higher yields have certainly attracted buyers in the secondary market. Banks will only venture back into issuing riskier types of debt when yields subside and there’s clear evidence of renewed investor appetite. Reopening the European subordinated bank debt market to new supply will take time, but it will get there.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Lending Slowdown Will End the Rate-Hike Cycle: Marcus Ashworth

• UBS Has a Chip to Counter Credit Suisse Dissent: Paul J. Davies

• UBS, Switzerland and Those Angry AT1 Investors: Shuli Ren

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Marcus Ashworth is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering European markets. Previously, he was chief markets strategist for Haitong Securities in London.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article