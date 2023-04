The bank holding company posted revenue of $74.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $55.7 million, missing Street forecasts.

The bank, based in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 73 cents per share.

CNB shares have dropped 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $18.56, a decline of 26% in the last 12 months.