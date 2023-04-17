FB Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — NASHVILLE, Tenn. — FB Financial Corp. (FBK) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $36.4 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $183 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $127.2 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $131.7 million.
