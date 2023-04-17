JB Hunt: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOWELL, Ark. — LOWELL, Ark. — JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $197.8 million.
The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $3.23 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.43 billion.
