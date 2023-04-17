How major US stock indexes fared Monday 4/17/2023

Stocks are closing slightly higher on Wall Street Monday, the start of the first full week of earnings reporting season.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 13.68 points, or 0.3%, to 4,151.32.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 100.71 points, or 0.3%, to 33,987.18.
The Nasdaq composite rose 34.26 points, or 0.3% to 12,157.72.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 21.68 points, or 1.2%, to 1,802.84.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 311.82 points, or 8.1%.
The Dow is up 839.93 points, or 2.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,691.24 points, or 16.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 41.59 points, or 2.4%.