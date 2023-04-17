Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Obesity is among the world’s most common health conditions, but for years medicine has had few effective approaches to offer short of surgery. That’s why there’s been so much excitement about a new class of drugs that’s helping patients shed dozens of pounds at far lower risk. Supplies can barely keep up with demand, and researchers are racing to come up with more. Yet there are big hurdles that could keep the medications from many or most of the billion or so people worldwide considered to have obesity: They cost a lot, insurance coverage is spotty and patients may need to take them indefinitely to keep any pounds lost off.

1. What do these drugs do?

They mimic a hormone, GLP-1, that’s released after eating and works in the brain to reduce appetite and increase feelings of satiety. The drugs, known as glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists, were first developed for type 2 diabetes, as the hormone also prompts the pancreas to release insulin after meals, which brings down blood sugar. They began to be used as obesity treatments after diabetes patients taking them lost weight. They can be taken as pills or by injection, though so far the obesity versions are available only as injections. GLP-1 receptors are also found in the gastrointestinal tract, where the hormone reduces the rate at which food moves through the stomach, and elsewhere in the body.

2. How many drugs like this are there?

Weight loss is a huge potential market, but pharma companies hadn’t been keen on the field in recent years, after a series of safety scandals and treatments that proved underwhelming. But the success seen in studies of GLP-1 drugs has set off a boom in research. So far, only two GLP-1s have been approved for obesity treatment in the US: Saxenda and Wegovy, both from Novo Nordisk A/S. Another new drug, Eli Lilly & Co’s Mounjaro, which replicates the effects of GLP-1 and another hormone called GIP, is currently approved in the US for diabetes and is expected to undergo regulatory review soon for obesity. Some doctors are also prescribing patients GLP-1 drugs developed for diabetes as weight-loss medications, like Ozempic, which was popularized on TikTok and other social media. There are now more than 50 anti-obesity drugs in clinical development from about 40 companies including Pfizer Inc, Amgen Inc, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca Plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Many target GLP-1 and other hormones, including GIP, glucagon and amylin.

3. How effective are they?

Early versions of the GLP-1 drugs produced only modest weight loss when taken by people with diabetes. Newer drugs have built on that. Saxenda, for instance, induced weight loss of around 5% of body weight. The two medicines currently considered most effective are Wegovy, also known as semaglutide, which helped patients in studies lose about 15% of their body weight, and Mounjaro, which in trial results released last year helped patients lose about 21% of their body weight. In the studies, the drugs also helped improve patients’ blood pressure and cholesterol. Researchers hope that replicating more hormones will lead to even better results. For comparison, bariatric surgery can produce a 30% weight loss, but is considered riskier and has a higher immediate cost.

4. Are they safe?

Since the class of drugs has been used to treat patients with diabetes for nearly 20 years, its safety profile is considered relatively well known. Most of their known side effects aren’t serious, though they can be unpleasant: Between 25% and 45% of patients reported experiencing nausea, diarrhea, vomiting or constipation when taking Wegovy. The medication lists a potential risk of thyroid C-cell tumors in its safety information, and people with a family history of certain serious conditions are advised not to take it. Patients may also experience pancreatitis, kidney injury and other issues. But the new treatments haven’t been studied long term in obesity, and more information is still needed about safety and efficacy for this use. The longest study to date of Wegovy lasted two years.

5. What are their limitations?

The biggest is that appetites return when drug use stops: Studies have found that patients who stop taking Wegovy regain a majority of their weight lost. That’s the drawback of almost all weight treatments: Dieters regain more than 80% of lost weight within five years, sometimes adding more, while as many as a quarter of those who undergo bariatric surgery experience significant weight regain. GLP-1 medications haven’t been around for long enough to know what the long-term outlook is for people with obesity and whether there’s an optimum length of time to use them. The financial burden and side effects would suggest most people are unlikely to use them for life. And patients taking them still need to eat healthily, work out and keep in touch with a medical professional who can monitor their progress and tweak their program — things that can be difficult for many people to keep up.

6. What are the barriers to wider use?

One is price — Wegovy costs about $1,400 a month in the US, a cost that so far falls mainly on patients — only 20-30% of privately-insured patients have coverage for the drugs, and the Medicare insurance program for the elderly doesn’t cover obesity drugs at all. Coverage is also limited abroad, though payers in some countries, like Canada, Switzerland and Colombia, will reimburse for Novo’s earlier obesity drug Saxenda in certain cases. Insurance reimbursement is expected to expand over time and as more research on the drugs emerges. For instance, an advisory body serving the UK’s National Health Service recently recommended Wegovy with lifestyle changes for certain patients with obesity who also have other medical conditions. Bloomberg Intelligence estimates that about 60% of the brand-name obesity drug market is expected to be in the US, where nearly three quarters of adults are considered overweight or obese. And even in affluent countries willing to pay for the drugs there may also be cultural hurdles to overcome. Society tends to see obesity as a personal failing, even though many doctors classify it as a biological disease. Only 2-3% of eligible patients in the US have typically been treated with medication. Finally, pharmaceutical companies have struggled to keep up with demand, leading in some places to shortages of the drugs for diabetes patients, who could face greater risk of heart attacks or death without them. In March, the European Medicines Agency asked doctors to prioritize Ozempic for patients with diabetes. And British Columbia recently said it would take steps to limit Ozempic prescriptions after a surge in purchases by Americans.

7. What lies ahead?

Wall Street has big expectations for the drug class: Sales of anti-obesity drugs, today about $2.2 billion, could reach about $30 billion by 2030, according to a Cowen Inc. estimate, with Lilly’s Mounjaro seeing more than $11 billion of those sales. Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla told a conference in January that he saw the combined global market for GLP-1 drugs for obesity and diabetes growing to $90 billion. Manufacturers are trying to move away from injectables to pills to make the drugs more accessible to patients.

