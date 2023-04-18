Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was right place, right time for Bank of America Corp. in the first quarter. For Goldman Sachs Group Inc., it was the opposite. The former is reaping the benefits of a well-defined, long-standing strategy that got a boost from some targeted investments. The latter is busy fixing recent missteps just as the heat went out of one of its biggest businesses.

The difference between the two was most stark in markets revenue from bonds, interest rates, currencies and commodities, also known as FICC, trading. But consumer banking offered another big contrast: Goldman is cutting its losses on some of its abortive expansion through its Marcus brand and GreenSky acquisition, while Bank of America looked like a safe haven for some depositors during a quarter that saw three smaller US banks fail.

In FICC trading, Bank of America reported its best quarter in a decade, smashing forecasts and posting revenue that was nearly 30% better than the first quarter last year — this in an area where JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported flat revenue and Citigroup Inc. was up about 3.5%. Goldman Sachs’ FICC revenue was down 17%.

Goldman’s problem was a drop in commodities trading revenue, which to be fair hit near-record levels last year and helped lift its first quarter trading revenue in 2022 by more than 20% year on year. Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said that $4 billion of FICC revenue this quarter was still a strong turnout for Goldman’s most-important business. But at the same time, its much-hyped FICC financing business, which is meant to add stability to trading revenue, also slipped in the first quarter and has shrunk every three months since a peak in the middle of 2022. Mainly that seems due to higher funding costs squeezing the interest income it can generate.

On Bank of America’s FICC desks, it was the fruit of some well-timed investments in trading government bonds and other so-called macro products that helped. The volatility caused by rising interest rates over the past year, plus the turmoil around the mini-banking crisis in March, meant more trading in these areas just as Bank of America has been getting up to speed. Corporate bond trading, a historic strength, has also recovered this year — and the bank is much less exposed to areas that have slowed, such as emerging markets.

In traditional banking, Bank of America didn’t see gains in its total deposits over the first three months like JPMorgan, but it did see a strong reversal within the quarter in consumer checking account balances — ending the period a touch higher. Also unlike JPMorgan, its total net interest income for the quarter was down marginally compared with the final quarter of last year, but it still beat analyst forecasts, probably due to putting more of excess cash into high-yielding central bank deposits and short-term interbank assets.

Goldman, meanwhile, sold about $1 billion of the personal loans it made to Marcus customers and promised to offload the rest over time. Making all these loans available for sale meant it could release bad debt provisions it took last year, giving it a write back of $440 million. The flipside is that it had to mark the whole book of remaining loans to their expected sale value, which meant a loss of $470 million.

Solomon also confirmed a Bloomberg News report that Goldman was looking to sell the GreenSky home-improvement financing business that it bought for $2.24 billion less than two years ago. The deal was done at the height of excitement over fintech businesses and at what some investors and analysts thought even then was a punchy valuation. Selling it into a slowing economy and with interest rates much higher could mean a hefty loss.

The difference in how Goldman and Bank of America have started 2023 is a big advert for sticking to what you’re good at. But it has to be said, their fates also show that a little bit of luck — especially in timing — goes a long way too.More From Bloomberg Opinion:

