Merck & Co.’s $11 billion purchase of autoimmune drugmaker Prometheus Biosciences Inc. recalls the wisdom of philosopher, poet and sometime singer Jim Morrison: “Drugs are a bet with your mind. … It could work out good, or it could be disastrous. It’s like the throw of the dice.” Morrison wasn’t thinking about traditional pharmaceuticals, of course, but the insight still stands for an industry facing an increasingly expensive gamble.

Merck’s $200-a-share deal for a company that has yet to have a drug approved for sale represents a premium of 75% to Friday’s closing stock price. At first blush, this seems giddy, even desperate. That it barely registered with followers of health-care mergers says much about Big Pharma’s challenges.

The industry spent years deferring to investor sentiment that scorned researching new drugs as profit-sapping folly. Instead, it focused on business development — partnering with or buying smaller rivals that had already done the research. This shift reached its peak under Michael Pearson, the chief executive officer of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., who bought almost everything he could, raised drug prices and abandoned the development of new products.

Valeant is gone; Pearson, too. But elements of the dynamic he championed have persisted, especially in the US, where large pharmaceutical companies are running out of drugs, or rather the patents to produce the drugs on which their success depends. More than $200 billion of annual sales are expected to be eroded by patent expirations between 2023 and 2030.

Giants including AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. will face uncomfortable pricing pressure from generic drugmakers as their patents roll off. Merck especially is accelerating toward the cliff. Keytruda, its cancer immunotherapy drug, will account for about two-thirds of its incremental sales growth through 2027, then go off patent in 2028. Cold turkey, anyone?

The only way out of this inauspicious near future is to buy. But acquiring your way out of trouble is usually an expensive undertaking. That is certainly true here.

Takeover premiums in US pharmaceutical deals averaged 72% in 2022, the highest level on record and some 23 percentage points above the 2021 figure. So far this year, premiums are running at more than 50% compared with average M&A premiums that typically net out at 10% to 25% above the undisturbed price of the target.

The problem is likely to get worse before it gets better. As the swell of patent expirations approaches, big drugmakers will be forced to pay up for companies that have products closer to or even at approval stage; they need drugs in the market, not the laboratory. This will narrow the field of available takeover targets and increase competition — and premiums — further.

A potential boon is the lack of enthusiasm for initial public offerings of companies without proven products. If it persists, smaller biotech targets will stay private longer, depriving them of crucial funding. This will suppress valuations and simultaneously force them to seek alternative sources of capital for their research and development; the most obvious will be selling to or partnering with a large pharmaceutical company.

Even so, it won’t provide a near term reprieve — at least not at anywhere near the scale Big Pharma needs.

The fallout from pharma’s anti-research moment will impact each US giant differently, but the race to head it off is making deals expensive for everyone. For some it could work out. Then there’s the disastrous side of the bet.

