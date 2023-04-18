Your David’s Bridal order is safe. Here’s how to track or return it.

The most recognizable bridal store in the United States is in trouble. David’s Bridal, which claims to dress 1 in 4 U.S. brides and 1 million bridesmaids annually, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday for the second time in five years.
“We are determined to stay focused on our future, because we believe we have an important role in ensuring that every bride, no matter her budget,” he said.
While the corporate suits look for a savior, brides and grooms may worry that the bankruptcy could disrupt their special day. Here’s what you need to know.