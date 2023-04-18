Business

Your David’s Bridal order is safe. Here’s how to track or return it.

David’s Bridal has filed for bankruptcy again, leaving brides, bridesmaids and guests alike worried about the status of their orders

By
April 18, 2023 at 6:38 p.m. EDT
A David's Bridal shop in Tampa in November 2018. (Chris O'Meara/AP)
Listen
4 min

The most recognizable bridal store in the United States is in trouble. David’s Bridal, which claims to dress 1 in 4 U.S. brides and 1 million bridesmaids annually, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday for the second time in five years.

The 73-year-old retailer is looking for a buyer to continue operating the business, chief executive James Marcum said in a statement. The company also filed a notice with Pennsylvania regulators that it plans to lay off more than 9,000 employees.

“We are determined to stay focused on our future, because we believe we have an important role in ensuring that every bride, no matter her budget,” he said.

While the corporate suits look for a savior, brides and grooms may worry that the bankruptcy could disrupt their special day. Here’s what you need to know.

Loading...
Loading...