Bank of America: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America Corp. (BAC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $8.16 billion.
The nation’s second-largest bank posted revenue of $40.47 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.26 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.07 billion.
Bank of America shares have dropped slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 8%. The stock has decreased 22% in the last 12 months.
