Commerce: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $119.5 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $446.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $389.2 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $388.8 million.
Commerce shares have fallen 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 16% in the last 12 months.
