Fulton Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Pa. — LANCASTER, Pa. — Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $68.3 million.
The financial holding company posted revenue of $341.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $271.8 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts.
