Lockheed: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. — BETHESDA, Md. — Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.69 billion. The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $6.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $6.43 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.07 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $15.13 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.85 billion.

Lockheed expects full-year earnings in the range of $26.60 to $26.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $65 billion to $66 billion.

