Mercantile Bank: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based bank said it had earnings of $1.31 per share.

The holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan posted revenue of $67.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $55.3 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $53.4 million.