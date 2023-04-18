Mercantile Bank: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $21 million.
The holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan posted revenue of $67.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $55.3 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $53.4 million.
