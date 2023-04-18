Prologis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — Prologis Inc. (PLD) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.
The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.21 per share.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $463.2 million, or 50 cents per share.
The industrial real estate developer, based in San Francisco, posted revenue of $1.77 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.63 billion, meeting Street forecasts.
Prologis expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $5.42 to $5.50 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLD