United Community Banks: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $62.3 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $309.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $241.7 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $249.4 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UCBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UCBI