Republicans ready debt ceiling bill amid new fears of June deadline

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

House Republicans are preparing to begin debate as soon as next week on a bill to raise the debt ceiling temporarily and slash federal spending, even though simmering internal tensions — and a fast-approaching, uncertain deadline — threaten to upend their plans. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The new timeline appears to put the party on an accelerated collision course with the White House, and it further raises the odds of a fiscal crisis, after a report from Goldman Sachs warned that Washington may have only until early June to take action and avert a catastrophic government default.

In a bid to rally GOP lawmakers, McCarthy unfurled his latest thinking at a private conference meeting Tuesday morning. A day after selling his plan to Wall Street, the House speaker called on his fellow Republicans to raise the debt ceiling — the legal maximum that the U.S. government can borrow to pay its bills — potentially until some time in 2024.

Advertisement

In exchange, McCarthy said the forthcoming proposal would couple the increase with a slew of other GOP priorities. That includes federal spending reductions that could total $130 billion; a termination of President Biden’s top policies, including student debt cancellation; and a set of new rules requiring the recipients of federal aid, including Medicaid, to work in exchange for benefits.

Republicans generally have supported McCarthy’s strategy, believing it could put new political pressure on Biden, who has called on Republicans to raise the debt ceiling without conditions. But there still emerged early, internal schisms around the finer details of McCarthy’s plan, complicating its path to swift passage in a chamber where his fractious party has only four votes to spare.

“I don’t know when this legislative package the speaker talked about today is coming to the floor, because I don’t know when it’s going to have 218 votes,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, referring to the number of votes required for legislation to pass.

Advertisement

Asked if the bill currently had sufficient support, he continued: “No, because it doesn’t exist in writing yet. We still have to resolve major questions, like the dollar amount and the duration and the policy concessions we seek from the Senate.”

The uncertainty carried especially stark significance on a day when analysts estimated the U.S. may run out of special budgetary measures to continue paying its bills as soon as June. A report issued by Goldman Sachs said that tax receipts so far suggest an “increased probability” the deadline could arrive in the first half of the month, though they cautioned there is a “slightly greater chance” of July.

In its own estimates, the U.S. government has said the deadline could fall between June and September. No matter the timeframe, though, top economists have raised alarms that Republicans’ demands threaten to push the country to the fiscal brink — triggering a government default that could rattle global markets, thrust millions of Americans out of their jobs and precipitate another recession.

Advertisement

Democrats and Republicans alike are responsible for the nation’s growing federal debt, which now stands at $31 trillion. And the two parties have banded together repeatedly to to raise or suspend the limit in the past, including three such occasions during President Donald Trump’s term. Citing that history, Democrats have blasted GOP lawmakers as hypocrites for trying to seize on the critical fiscal deadline now for political leverage.

GiftOutline Gift Article