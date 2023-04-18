Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

While attending the International Monetary Fund’s spring meeting in Washington, UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt once again made the case for directing British pension pots toward “high-growth British industries.” It’s a bad idea that hasn’t improved since August 2021, when the government first called on the nation’s pension funds to participate in an “ investment big bang.”

Ostensibly, Hunt, and various captains of industry believe that pension savings represent a large, untapped reservoir of cash that can be profitably directed toward investment-starved British businesses. The chancellor particularly has his eye on the £550 billion ($690 billion) managed in so-called defined contribution (DC) pension schemes. Unlike defined benefit (DB) plans, which offer a guaranteed, inflation-linked income in retirement, savers into DC schemes bear all of the investment risk and enjoy no income guarantees. As such, DC members can ill-afford subpar investment performances.

Hunt’s idea is that by consolidating pension savings into fewer, larger funds, costs can be lowered and returns will be higher. The problem is that the evidence for both claims is thin. Only last year, a government consultation on the Future of the Defined Contribution Pension Market conceded that “the average charge in the UK is [already] significantly lower than other countries,” while “the reviewed international evidence…….does not seem to show a clear link between fund size and returns.”

Advertisement

More to the point, one of the most basic tenets of long-term investing is to avoid undue home bias. Investing disproportionately in one’s own country not only results in missing out on potentially stronger returns elsewhere, but also increases your personal risk-concentration by over-investing in a market that you also depend upon for employment. Think Lehman Brothers, but at a sovereign level: Many Lehman employees had most of their net worth tied up in the brokerage and collectively lost billions of dollars in pension and stock benefits, as well as their jobs, when the firm collapsed in 2008.

Supporters of fund consolidation and concentration point to the superior returns achieved in other countries with large collective funds, and frequently highlight Australia. The truth, though, is that UK stocks have very significantly underperformed their Australian peers over more or less any time frame you care to consider. Over the past five years, the UK’s FTSE 100 index has returned just 30% including dividends, compared with 64% for Australia’s All Ordinaries and almost 70% for the US S&P 500. Even going back more than 20 years, the FTSE-100 has delivered an annualized return of just 7.6%, compared with more than 10% for both the Australian and US benchmarks. Home bias has already cost British investors dearly, even before Brexit stacked the odds further against British investments.

Another claim frequently made for fund consolidation is that it would facilitate greater investment in unlisted and illiquid assets. Again, there is little evidence to support this. In practical terms, large funds struggle to invest effectively in smaller stocks. Even buying an entire start-up company would represent small change to a multibillion-pound fund. Mega funds invariably find themselves driven towards larger markets, not just for the sake of liquidity, but to make large enough investments to justify the management time required.

Advertisement

The most recent example of such a strategy failing spectacularly was Scottish Mortgage Trust, an investment trust listed on the London Stock Exchange, which failed to control a portfolio that included approximately 50 unlisted investments. A previous darling of retail investors and pension funds alike, SMT has fallen by almost 60% since November 2021.

Another former market sweetheart to fall foul of market illiquidity was Neil Woodford who, in 2019, couldn’t sell his eponymous fund’s illiquid assets quickly enough to meet redemptions after a run of poor performance. This resulted in many investors being locked for years into a fund that was falling in value on an almost daily basis.

Increased infrastructure investment is another oft-made claim for pension fund consolidation. How much pension money, though, would have been sunk into HS2, Britain’s controversial high-speed rail project, the cost of which has tripled to more than £100 billion today from an estimated £33 billion a decade ago?

Advertisement

The lesson with unlisted and/or illiquid assets is not whether they will come unstuck, but when and how badly. And the bigger the fund, the shallower the pool of worthwhile potential investments. The UK is a small country in which it is impossible to achieve the degree of diversification required to protect investors’ long-term interests.

The government has no business corralling people’s lifesavings into grandstanding investments, especially when workers bear the entirety of that investment risk. It takes a lot to get the Brits as riled about pensions as the French — but a big loss in a national pension fund might just overcome our characteristic resignation to life’s disappointments.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• UK Stock Market Needs Another Nigel Lawson: Merryn Somerset Webb

• We’re All Being Too Passive About Inflation: Bryant & Felsted

Advertisement

• UK Politics Is Getting Boring. It’s About Time: Editorial

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Stuart Trow is co-host of “Money, Money, Money” on Switch Radio and author of “The Bluffer’s Guide to Economics.” Previously, he was a strategist at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article