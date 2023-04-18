J&J beats Street 1Q expectations, narrows 2023 forecast

The health care giant booked a $68 million loss on a one-time charge in the quarter, and revenue grew more than 5% to $24.75 billion.

Johnson & Johnson beat first-quarter expectations, as growth in the health care giant’s home market helped counter another revenue hit overseas from a strong dollar.

FactSet says analysts forecast earnings of $2.50 per share on $23.6 billion in revenue.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey, company on Tuesday boosted the lower end of its forecasted range for 2023 adjusted earnings by a dime. It now expects between $10.50 and $10.60 per share.