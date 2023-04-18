Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

THG Plc, the troubled online retailer, said on Monday that it had received a takeover proposal from private equity group Apollo Global Management Inc. But the approach looks more like a prelude to a potential deal to see the company taken private — and then possibly broken up — by Chief Executive Officer Matthew Moulding, who is also the founder and its biggest shareholder.

To say THG, formerly known as The Hut, has had a rocky ride since it listed on the London Stock Exchange at a valuation of £4.5 billion ($5.6 billion) in September 2020 is an understatement. The shares reached a high of almost £8 in January 2021, but by October last year they touched a low of around 32 pence, valuing the company at less than £500 million.

Doubts about the prospects of THG’s Ingenuity business, which helps consumer brands sell direct on the web, and the post-pandemic slowdown in online demand — along with a jump in the price of whey, which it uses to make protein powders, drinks and bars — have all taken their toll.

No price was disclosed for Apollo’s indicative proposal, which THG described as “highly preliminary and non-binding.” Apollo has until May 15 under UK takeover rules to decide to make a firm offer. THG shares rose as much as 47% on Monday.

The company and Apollo declined to comment.

Given the performance of THG stock, getting anywhere near the 500 pence initial public offering price is highly unlikely.

But 170 pence could be a line in the sand. THG rejected a bid at this level last year. However, today that would be a huge premium to the share price before news of Apollo’s approach. The stock closed at 66 pence on Friday.

A offer price of 170 pence would give THG an equity value of about £2.2 billion.

But as Moulding holds about 25% and Balderton Capital and Sofina Capital, original investors in the business, have a combined 16.5%, the equity check would be significantly less if they chose to stay invested.

Apollo could also take care of THG’s net debt, which stood at £225.6 million before lease liabilities, at June 30, 2022.

For Moulding and his backers, going private could provide space to restructure away from the glare of public markets.

The group’s protein division is generating sales of about £700 million a year, so a £1 billion valuation isn’t unrealistic. It might be attractive to a big food company, such as Nestle SA. THG’s beauty arm also generates more than £1 billion a year in sales, and so that might garner interest too, and cosmetics brands typically change hands for high multiples.

That would leave Moulding and his backers to try to concentrate on generating value from the Ingenuity arm, perhaps working with Autostore Holdings Ltd., in which former THG cornerstone investor SoftBank Group Corp. is the biggest shareholder.

Even with a listing, THG has always looked more like a private company. Depending on whether Apollo makes a firm offer, it soon could be again.

