Abortion pill manufacturer fights to save generic mifepristone

The only domestic manufacturer of a generic abortion pill filed suit Wednesday against the Food and Drug Administration in an attempt to block the agency from taking its drug off the market, another step in the dizzying legal saga surrounding medication abortions in the United States. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight GenBioPro brought the case against FDA in U.S. District Court in Maryland after orders by a federal court judge in Texas and a Court of Appeals this month required the agency to take generic mifepristone off the market. The company cited court filings in which FDA indicated that, barring a stay by the Supreme Court, it would comply with the rulings by deeming GenBioPro’s mifepristone “misbranded,” which means the drug would have to be removed from the market.

GenBioPro contends that by complying with the court orders, FDA would be violating laws and procedures approved by Congress that dictate the means for withdrawing prior approval of a drug.

“In the United States, once a drug has been through the rigorous FDA review process and received approval, federal law protects the right to market the drug. GenBioPro will use all regulatory and legal tools to protect access to mifepristone for patients and providers,” GenBioPro CEO Evan Massingill said in a statement.

The company filed the case as the Supreme Court was expected to decide whether it would issue a stay on the lower court rulings.

The FDA already is caught in the middle of competing lawsuits and court orders. A District Court judge in Washington state has ordered it to maintain the status quo.

The convenience of medication abortions has made them the preferred choice for many doctors and patients. They now account for more than 50 percent of all abortions in the country. But their growth has also made them a prime target of antiabortion activists in courts and state capitals for years.

GenBioPro’s latest maneuver is illustrative of the chaos and confusion that has been unleashed in the two weeks since U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump nominee with a record of antiabortion beliefs, overturned the FDA’s 2000 mifepristone approval.

A three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals stayed a portion of Kacsmaryk’s ruling last week. That allowed the original manufacturer, Danco, to continue distributing its branded version of the drug, Mifeprex.

But the appeals panel agreed with Kacsmaryk’s decision upending FDA’s actions on mifepristone starting in 2016. That meant, among other moves FDA made to increase access, that GenBioPro’s 2019 generic approval was judicially nullified. GenBioPro says its pills are used in about two-thirds of the 500,000 medication abortions each year.

“In addition to the severe harm to GenBioPro’s commercial viability from suspension of its [generic approval], catastrophic harm also results to members of the public, including doctors and patients, who have developed extensive reliance interests in the approval and availability of GenBioPro’s mifepristone,” the company said in its filing in U.S. District Court in Wednesday.

GenBioPro’s complaint puts a spotlight on the unprecedented nature of the rulings by the Kacsmaryk and 5th Circuit courts.

The Food Drug and Cosmetics Act and the Administrative Procedures Act dictate the fact-finding and hearings the FDA must conduct if it intends to revoke approval of a drug. GenBioPro said in its lawsuit that FDA cannot comply with the Kacsmaryk and 5th Circuit orders without violating those laws and also violating GenBioPro’s rights to market its drug.

“Because of the FDA decision and the enforcement threat and uncertainty it has created, GenBioPro is suffering irreparable financial and reputational harm, severely threatening its core business model and commercial viability,” the company said in its lawsuit.

If the Texas and 5th Circuit rulings stand, providers have said they plan to continue prescribing just the second of two abortion pills that are typically prescribed in sequence, misoprostol, although it is slightly less effective on its own and can cause more cramping and bleeding.

