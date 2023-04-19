Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UBS Group AG’s top management has been busy after the bank’s shotgun marriage with Credit Suisse Group AG. Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti is making big hiring and firing decisions, while wealth management head Iqbal Khan flies around the world to convince Credit Suisse’s rich clients to stay. Amid its rush to close the takeover as soon as late April, the Swiss bank also needs to make more mundane business decisions, such as what to do with some of the demanding and problematic corporate borrowers that come with the deal.

Across emerging Asia, Credit Suisse has built up an aggressive corporate loan book that UBS needs to sift through. The stricken bank has been backing Chinese mall operator Dalian Wanda Group’s ambitious turnaround plan and Vietnamese real estate giant Vingroup’s electric-vehicle manufacturing dream, among others.

While these companies are household names in their home countries, financing emerging markets conglomerates can be tricky. Wanda’s latest renegotiation over three loans totaling $1.5 billion, showcases just that. Credit Suisse is one of the major lenders.

Wanda is asking its bankers not to redeem their loans early, an option that can be triggered if the company is unable to list one of its property-management subsidiaries by early May, Debtwire reported on Monday. The company says the initial public offering won’t be happening any time soon, because China’s stock watchdog needs time to work out detailed equity-raising policies for real estate developers first. It was a sharp turnaround in narrative: In recent roadshows, Wanda was giving investors the impression that the IPO of Zhuhai Wanda Commercial Management Group Co. was imminent.

This puts UBS, the successor, in an awkward spot. While the risk-averse Swiss bank obviously does not want illiquid, potentially toxic billion-dollar loans sitting on its books, Credit Suisse’s deep ties with Wanda does offer new business opportunities.

Credit Suisse is ranked top this year in the Asia ex-Japan corporate high-yield G3 currency bond league table, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, all thanks to $800 million worth of new Wanda bonds. The mall operator is the first Chinese junk-rated builder that has managed to tap into the offshore market since last year’s wave of defaults. It also gave Credit Suisse the sole underwriter role and paid the bank millions of dollars in fees. Keeping this client could be a good way for UBS to come back to an important and lucrative market segment.

One big issue with this merger is the risk of welding two cultures together. Credit Suisse is seen to have a more hard-charging attitude. While many measures have already been initiated to shrink its investment banking business, including selling its securitized products to Apollo Global Management Inc. and layoffs at markets desks in London and New York, some risky corners remain, especially in emerging markets.

Vingroup is another good example. Credit Suisse has been along every step of the way to help Vietnam’s largest conglomerate build out its own electric-vehicle brand, VinFast. It was one of the lenders of a $400 million green syndicated loan in 2021, facilitated financing for VinFast’s new factory in the US last year, and is an adviser to the EV startup’s IPO there.

Success is far from guaranteed. Electric vehicles are a competitive field. Chinese companies already dominate the supply chain, while big names, starting with Tesla Inc., have been cutting prices to lure consumers. VinFast is late to the game, but if it does gain traction, long-time backers could be rewarded with handsome IPO fees and wealth management opportunities.

So UBS now needs to decide whether it has the appetite to foster the next business giants and risk occasional losses from bad loans, or to be content sitting on the sidelines and waiting for the new rich to emerge.

Granted, after the merger, UBS’s dominant, unrivalled wealth management business means that Asia’s new billionaires will most likely open accounts. But the question remains as to what percentage of their riches they’ll entrust to the bank. Getting more of that business might mean being a better friend early on, the Asians might say.

Shuli Ren is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian markets. A former investment banker, she was a markets reporter for Barron's. She is a CFA charterholder.

