House GOP plans to cut spending and lift the debt ceiling. Here’s how.

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday unveiled a plan to raise the debt ceiling into next year, slash federal spending by potentially $130 billion and unwind some of President Biden’s priorities and recent legislative accomplishments, including his program to cancel college student debt. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The proposal marks an escalation in the standoff between the House GOP majority and Biden, as Republican leaders harden in their resolve to use a key fiscal deadline as political leverage — even at the risk of causing the U.S. government to default.

McCarthy plans to bring the legislation to the House floor as soon as next week, estimating it will save the government $4.5 trillion over the next decade. But its path to passage is complicated: Republicans have 222 votes, so the speaker can only afford to lose four to prevail. Democrats, meanwhile, vehemently oppose the measure, ensuring its failure in the Senate.

Advertisement

Still, House Republicans believe passing the bill could put political pressure on Biden, who has refused to negotiate out of a belief that lawmakers should increase the debt ceiling without conditions. Repeatedly, the president has stressed that the costs of miscalculation are too great, since a default could tip the U.S. economy into recession. And he has pointed to the fact that Democrats repeatedly aided Republicans on raising the borrowing cap, even when the party opposed policies enacted under President Donald Trump.

“President Biden has a choice: Come to the table and stop playing partisan political games, or cover his ears, refuse to negotiate and risk bumbling his way into the first default in our nation’s history,” McCarthy said as he unfurled the plan on the House floor.

While the full proposal has not yet been released, here’s what McCarthy said the new GOP bill would do:

Raise the debt ceiling into 2024 Return to menu At the center of the fight is the debt ceiling, the legal limit on how much the U.S. can borrow to pay its bills. Advertisement The U.S. hit its current limit — set at $31 trillion — in January, prompting the Treasury Department to start taking special maneuvers to continue paying federal bills and stave off a fiscal calamity. But the Biden administration may run out of options as soon as early June. House Republicans would raise the debt ceiling into 2024, according to McCarthy, who didn’t provide a specific dollar amount or date as he promised to couple it with dramatic spending cuts and other policy priorities. That would prevent a default, but it would also tee up a return to the same battle in just over a year — right before the next presidential election. Behind the scenes, GOP leaders have touted that time frame as a selling point with their members, since it may give them another opportunity to make more demands of the White House.

Massive spending cuts Return to menu The GOP proposal would slash the federal budget back to levels adopted in the 2022 fiscal year, which could amount to $130 billion in spending cuts for 2024. Advertisement The spending reductions target federal health care, science, education, climate, energy, labor and research programs, while leaving untouched the Pentagon and services for veterans. But the exact nature of those cuts — which agencies and programs — ultimately still falls to lawmakers on congressional appropriations committees, who do the work to craft spending bills that keep the government running and stave off a shutdown. Republicans also proposed a new 1 percent cap on future federal agency spending. Biden administration officials say the cuts will mean more flight delays, slower Social Security checks, reduced college aid for needy students and significant reductions in the number of people served by affordable housing programs, according to letters they sent to Congress earlier this year. The missives, which analyzed an earlier version of the GOP plan, said cuts back to 2022 levels would also hamstring government agencies that respond to extreme weather, eliminate 170,000 slots in a key federal preschool program and impact the IRS and its ability to provide timely refunds.

New work requirements for welfare Return to menu Millions of low-income Americans who receive federal aid could have to work longer hours in exchange for benefits under the new GOP bill, which includes tougher work requirements in a bid to satisfy conservatives. Advertisement Addressing the House on Wednesday, McCarthy did not specify which programs the bill would target. But Republicans previously have set their sights on food stamps, which offers monthly nutrition aid to needy families, and Medicaid, which provides families in poverty with health insurance. House speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) outlined the party’s new proposal at the New York Stock Exchange on April 17. (Video: The Washington Post) The work requirements may save the government money, but they threaten to come at the cost of millions of families’ financial well-being, according to some outside estimates. Analyzing an earlier version of the GOP proposal on food stamps, for example, the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities predicted more than 10 million people could be kicked out of the program, amounting to 1 in 4 current SNAP beneficiaries.

Block student debt cancellation Return to menu The GOP plan officially aims to block Biden’s forthcoming program to cancel thousands of dollars in student debt, a program long sought by cash-strapped graduates that the Supreme Court is also examining. Advertisement Biden announced last August his plan to wipe out $10,000 in debt for Americans who earn less than $125,000 annually, and $20,000 for lower-income borrowers. Republicans quickly blasted the financial relief as unfair, claiming that it is wrong to use taxpayer dollars — paid, in part, by those who did not attend college — to ease the debts of Americans who did. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, meanwhile, estimated the plan would cost the government about $400 billion, further stoking GOP concerns about the federal debt. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court heard arguments in February in a case that could see the program thrown out regardless of what Congress does.

Claw back IRS funds Return to menu The GOP bill targets at least some of the $80 billion set aside to improve the Internal Revenue Service and help the government pursue unpaid taxes. Advertisement Democrats originally approved the money last year as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, a centerpiece of Biden’s economic agenda that aimed to lower health care costs and boost clean energy. They saw it as a critical way to ease a backlog at the tax agency while empowering it to investigate wealthy Americans and corporations that fail to pay what they owe — a disparity known as the “tax gap” that may cost the government $1 trillion annually. But House Republicans have charged that the influx in funding would empower the IRS to hire thousands of new agents to audit innocent Americans. Earlier this year, they voted to undo the budget boost, though the legislation has no chance of passage in the Senate. In its own analysis, the CBO found that the new IRS spending would have a significant return on investment, helping to reduce the deficit by $120 billion over the next decade. As a result, the GOP repeal would wipe out those savings before Washington can take advantage of them, essentially adding to the deficit in the process.

Take back unspent covid aid and other measures Return to menu The GOP bill would claw back unspent money authorized in previous coronavirus aid packages. In prior appearances on Capitol Hill, federal officials have estimated that amount is likely less than $100 billion. Advertisement GOP leaders also included a slew of additional policies, such as the adoption of the so-called Reins Act, which would grant Congress major new authority to review and overturn health, labor and other rules issued by federal agencies. And they tacked on permitting legislation that could ease the way for more oil and gas drilling. while promising to revoke unspecified clean energy tax credits adopted last year.