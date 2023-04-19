Abbott: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ABBOTT PARK, Ill. — ABBOTT PARK, Ill. — Abbott Laboratories (ABT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.32 billion.
The maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs posted revenue of $9.75 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.64 billion.
Abbott expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.50 per share.
Abbott shares have decreased 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 8%. The stock has decreased 10% in the last 12 months.
