Ally Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT — DETROIT — Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $319 million.
The auto finance company and bank posted revenue of $2.1 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.05 billion.
Ally Financial shares have risen almost 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 39% in the last 12 months.
