Baker Hughes: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Baker Hughes Co. (BKR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $576 million.
The oilfield services company posted revenue of $5.72 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.51 billion.
Baker Hughes shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 21% in the last 12 months.
