Banner: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Banner Corp. (BANR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $55.6 million. The Walla Walla, Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.79 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The regional bank posted revenue of $176.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $162.6 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $168 million.

Banner shares have declined 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $52.80, a decline of 8% in the last 12 months.

