Citizens Financial Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $511 million.
The bank posted revenue of $2.89 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.13 billion, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.14 billion.
Citizens Financial Group shares have fallen 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 26% in the last 12 months.
