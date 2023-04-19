Crown Castle: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations.
The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.94 per share.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $418 million, or 97 cents per share.
The operator of wireless communications towers, based in Houston, posted revenue of $1.77 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.78 billion.
Crown Castle expects full-year funds from operations to be $7.63 per share.
The company’s shares have decreased 1.5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 8%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $133.55, a decline of 31% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCI