Elevance Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS — INDIANAPOLIS — Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.99 billion.
The health insurer posted revenue of $42.17 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $41.9 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40.89 billion.
