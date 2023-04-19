F.N.B.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH — F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $146.5 million.
The financial holding company posted revenue of $522.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $416 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $409.8 million.
