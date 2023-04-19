F5: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEATTLE — SEATTLE — F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $81.4 million. The Seattle-based company said it had profit of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $2.53 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.42 per share.

The computer networking company posted revenue of $703.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $700.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, F5 expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.78 to $2.90. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.61.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $690 million to $710 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $690.6 million.

