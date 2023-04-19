First Community: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, S.C. — LEXINGTON, S.C. — First Community Corp. (FCCO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $3.5 million.
The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $18.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.9 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts.
