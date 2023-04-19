Lam Research: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. — FREMONT, Calif. — Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $814 million.
The semiconductor equipment maker posted revenue of $3.87 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.82 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, Lam Research expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.25 to $5.75. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $9.54.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $3.4 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $4.94 billion.
