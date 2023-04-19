Lam Research: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FREMONT, Calif. — FREMONT, Calif. — Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $814 million. The Fremont, California-based company said it had net income of $6.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $6.99 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.53 per share.

The semiconductor equipment maker posted revenue of $3.87 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.82 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Lam Research expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.25 to $5.75. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $9.54.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $3.4 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $4.94 billion.

