Old Second Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AURORA, Ill. — AURORA, Ill. — Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $23.6 million.
The financial holding company posted revenue of $77.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $71.4 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.4 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSBC