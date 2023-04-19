Wintrust: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.55 per share.

The bank, based in Rosemont, Illinois, said it had earnings of $2.80 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $747.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $565.8 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $570.4 million.