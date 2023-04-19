How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 4/19/2023

Stocks are closing mostly flat on Wall Street Wednesday following mixed earnings reports from big U.S. companies.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 0.35 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,154.52.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 79.62 points, or 0.2%, to 33,897.01.
The Nasdaq composite rose 3.81 points, or less than 0.1% to 12,157.23.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.89 points, or 0.2%, to 1,799.44.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 16.88 points, or 0.4%.
The Dow is up 10.54 points, or less than 0.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 33.76 points, or 0.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 18.29 points, or 1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 315.02 points, or 8.2%.
The Dow is up 749.76 points, or 2.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,690.74 points, or 16.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 38.20 points, or 2.2%.