Used-car sales have sputtered and new-car revenue growth looks uninspiring. But top-line growth is still strong in one corner of the auto market: parts. The jump in car prices has made drivers more inclined to hold on to their vehicles, and the aging fleet means a greater need for maintenance. That helps explain the recent bull market in stocks of parts retailers. But while the trend may have room to run, the extraordinary updraft in the stocks probably doesn’t.

First, consider the affordability crisis that created these unusual dynamics. The average new-car payment surged to $730 in March, up 27% from the one before the Covid-19 pandemic. Used-car payments are up 34% in the period to $541. According to an old rule of thumb, you’re not supposed to spend more than 10% of your after-tax take-home pay on your auto payment, so you’d need to gross more than $100,000 a year to afford an average new car (or around $75,000 for a used one.)

The upshot? People are holding on to their cars longer, and auto sales are running well below pre-pandemic norms. As the chart below shows, only the parts business continues to register top-line revenue moving steadily up and to the right.

Unfortunately, it’s already priced in. Shares of AutoZone Inc. and O’Reilly Automotive Inc. both trade at all-time highs and some of the richest forward price-earning multiples in their recent history. Both stocks are close to analysts’ consensus 12-month targets, signaling there simply isn’t much room for them to rise further for now.

At least some of the optimism is due to commercial sales to auto shops, which may be less mercurial than one-off sales to do-it-yourselfers. In a recent note, Barclays Plc analysts Seth Sigman and Oliver Hu noted that credit-card spending appeared to be more resilient at auto services shops than parts and accessories outlets. At AutoZone in particular, Barclays analysts said, the company’s recent market-share gains in the commercial business are the fruits of a long process, including significant investment spending that they believe is now behind it.

Still, the risks feel skewed to the downside at these stock prices. Even in the absence of the recession that many economists fear is coming, some data suggest that lower-income consumers are already starting to struggle with rising indebtedness and delinquency. Tax refund season is usually a boon to auto and parts consumption, but Internal Revenue Service data show this one has been underwhelming. Over a longer horizon, there are also questions about the impact of electric cars (they have fewer moving parts than internal combustion engines, which wouldn’t be so great if you’re in the business of repairing and replacing components.)(1)Ultimately, though, the underlying revenue drivers for auto parts retailers — an aging stock of cars on the road, unaffordably high new-car prices and elevated interest rates — should remain in place at least awhile longer. From the standpoint of investors, the main problem with the stocks is that the word is out.

(1) Both Barclays and Wedbush (at least) mention this among the risks to the attainment of their price targets.

