Price cuts cause Tesla 1Q income, profit margins to fall

DETROIT — Price reductions across the model lineup cut into Tesla’s first-quarter net income, causing it to fall 24% from a year ago. The Austin, Texas, electric car and solar panel company said Wednesday it made $2.51 billion from January through March, down from $3.32 billion a year ago. Revenue rose 24% to $23.33 billion, but the company’s operating profit margin fell.

Tesla made an adjusted 85 cents per share in the first quarter, matching analyst estimates, according to FactSet. Analysts had expected profits to fall because of the price cuts.

Early in the quarter Tesla reduced U.S. prices on many of its models, then did it a second time early in March. The company slashed U.S. prices two more times in April, including overnight Wednesday, in an effort to boost demand. It trimmed them in Europe as well.

The net income drop came even though Tesla’s sales last quarter rose 36% to a record 422,875 vehicles worldwide. That’s largely because the average sale price per vehicle fell just over $5,000 from the first quarter of 2022 due to the price cuts. Analysts estimated that the average Tesla sold for $46,850 last quarter, down from $52,100 a year earlier.

The company produced nearly 18,000 more vehicles than it sold during the quarter, indicating softening demand.

Tesla’s operating margin fell from 19.2% in the first quarter of last year to 11.4% this quarter.

Analysts had been watching for whether the price cuts would affect Tesla’s income and profit margins for the quarter amid rising interest rates and pesky inflation. The average new vehicle loan in the U.S. is now at 7%, according to Edmunds.

Tesla’s sliding profit margin doesn’t bode well for second-quarter net income since Tesla already has cut U.S. prices two times in April.

Overnight Wednesday, Tesla lopped $3,000 off the U.S. starting prices of all versions of the Model Y, its top-selling model. The cuts dropped the lowest-priced Dual Motor model to $46,990, the Long Range model went to $49,990 and the Y Performance dropped to $53,990. All versions of the Model Y were already eligible for the U.S. tax credit because the price limit for SUVs is $80,000.

The Model 3 Rear Wheel Drive, Tesla’s lowest-priced vehicle, saw a cut to $39,990. It’s eligible for the $7,500 tax credit because the price limit for cars is $55,000. The Model 3 Performance version stayed the same at $52,990.

Neither of Tesla’s slower-selling bigger models, the S and X, are eligible for tax credits, and prices remained the same Wednesday for both of them.

