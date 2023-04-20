Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tunisia’s tragic descent from Arab Spring democracy into dictatorship is continuing with the arrest and detention of Rached Ghannouchi, the world’s most important Islamic democrat and the spiritual leader of the most important opposition party in the country. It’s terrible news for what was, until recently, the only functioning Arab democracy.

The move is part of President Kais Saied’s campaign to eliminate free political expression and suppress democracy in Tunisia. It was followed by shuttering the headquarters of Ghannouchi’s party, Ennahda, and of the umbrella organization opposing Saied, called the Salvation Front.

Ghannouchi is the most significant Muslim leader you’ve never heard of. His dramatic life story includes spending most of the 1980s in prison for his opposition to Tunisia’s dictatorship, then another two decades in exile. He returned to the country in 2011 after the Arab Spring inaugurated a new era. In the years since, Ghannouchi helped draft the country’s democratic constitution — something I worked with him on — led Ennahda, and took part in government.

Advertisement

During his years in exile, Ghannouchi, an Islamic modernist, developed a comprehensive theory of how Islam and democracy were and could be compatible. At its core lay the principle that Islam condemns coercion of all kinds, including religious coercion. From this it followed, according to Ghannouchi, that democratically elected governments in majority-Muslim countries must not impose religious law. Instead, Islamic politicians should advocate for liberal constitutional governments that would protect religious liberty and allow political parties to be inspired by religious values.

Not surprisingly, opponents of Islamic fundamentalism either ignored Ghannouchi’s views or asserted that he must not really believe them. When Ennahda began to participate in Tunisian politics after the Arab Spring, opponents predicted darkly that, once in office, it would put an end to democracy and impose Islam, a scenario described by the slogan “one man, one vote, one time.”

Instead, the opposite happened. Under Ghannouchi’s leadership, Ennahda acted as a responsible participant in the drafting of Tunisia’s constitution. The liberal compromise constitution that emerged, and that Ghannouchi endorsed, neither imposed Islamic law nor even mentioned it.

Advertisement

What’s more, Ghannouchi gradually directed his party to become more and more democratic and less and less Islamic in its orientation. Ultimately, the party declared that it wanted to be a party of Muslim democrats on the model of Christian Democrat parties in Europe.

Far from shutting down democracy, Ennahda participated in an electoral process where its fortunes rose and fell with each successive election. Ghannouchi was willing to negotiate and form coalitions with parties representing the full range of political opinion in Tunisia. All this represented a kind of experiment, testing whether Islamic democracy was really possible. The answer was, and remains, yes.

The dire warnings of Islamic totalitarianism were shown to be false by the real-world test of political experience. In fact, the more Ennahda participated in Tunisian politics, the more liberal it became. In contrast, the current president, a would-be authoritarian, is not an Islamist but a nominally secular former professor of constitutional law.

Advertisement

The trumped-up charge brought against Ghannouchi is for incitement. In the last year, Saied has been trying to bring Tunisia back to its pre-Arab Spring status as a one-party state. After declaring a state of emergency and suppressing the democratically elected legislature, he promulgated a new constitution that maximizes presidential power at the expense of the other branches of government. It was approved in a referendum boycotted by most of the opposition. Only 30% of Tunisians participated.

Responding to the growing threat to democracy in the country, Ghannouchi recently said at a political meaning that “imagining Tunisia without this or that side ... Tunisia without Ennahda, Tunisia without political Islam, without the left, or any other component, is a project for civil war.” The mention of civil war is the apparent ground of the arrest.

Ghannouchi has proven again and again over many years that he is a man of peace. The charge of incitement is preposterous. Saied has arrested Ghannouchi to signal his willingness to silence even the most globally respected opposition figure.

Advertisement

As for Ghannouchi himself, this gentle man who has seen such vicissitudes in his country’s development refuses to be discouraged. “I am optimistic about the future,” he said after a judge ordered him to be held pending trial. “Tunisia is free.” If only that were true.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• A Flirtation With China Won’t Rock the Saudi-US Marriage: Hussein Ibish

• Iran’s Pretender Distracts From Its Protesters: Bobby Ghosh

• A Nuclear Revival Needs More Rules, Not Less: David Fickling

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Noah Feldman is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A professor of law at Harvard University, he is author, most recently, of “The Broken Constitution: Lincoln, Slavery and the Refounding of America.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article