The Black unemployment rate fell to 5% in March, the lowest since the US government began collecting the data in 1972. Also, its ratio to the White unemployment rate is one of the smallest on record. That’s progress and another sign that a strong labor market is helping people on the margins.

Progress on racial equity, however, must not be left to the ups and downs in the economy alone. Lasting changes in policies and workplaces are necessary, too, and they may need to differ some across groups of workers. For example, Black men have had higher unemployment than White men and Black women for decades. While the gaps are currently narrower, they persist.

The higher unemployment of Black men does not coincide with less interest in working. The 70% labor force participation rate of Black men aged 20 or older is basically the same for White men, reflecting a remarkable four percentage-point jump in the rate the past three years. Wage gains have been largest at the bottom of the distribution — jobs where Blacks disproportionately work. As a result, these higher wages are likely a stronger incentive for Black men to be in the labor force than for White men.

The Black-White gap in men’s participation has essentially closed, so why does a sizable unemployment divide remain? The answer is complex. William Spriggs, a professor at Howard University and chief economist for the AFL-CIO, says we should be wary of simple explanations like fewer Black men go to college. In fact, Black men with an associate’s degree have a higher unemployment rate than White men with only a high school education, except in a strong labor market. More than personal characteristics affect the employment gap. Raj Chetty, a professor at Harvard University, and his co-authors found that growing up in poorer neighborhoods — as Black men are likely to do — reduced upward economic mobility of Black men relative to White men.

The fact that Black men are more likely to have a criminal record also reduces their labor market opportunities relative to White men. In 2019, Black prisoners slightly outnumbered White prisoners, even though there are four times as many white people in the population. Time in prison is time not spent working or gaining experience. Then after serving their sentence, other barriers arise, particularly those with felony convictions. Most employers are reluctant to hire people with a criminal record. Some industries, such as banking, insurance, and health care, are restricted from hiring people with prior felonies.

Black men and women also experience discrimination and racism related to working. An experiment by Marianne Bertrand and Sendhil Mullainathan found that resumes with White-sounding names received 50% more calls for interviews than those with Black-sounding names, even though other resume details were identical. Holding back Black workers holds back the overall economy too. Laura Choi, a Vice President at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, and co-authors estimated that GDP would have been $500 billion higher in 2019 (2% of GDP) if there had been no Black-White gap in labor compensation; doing so would require more Black men with jobs.

There is a path forward. First, create more government supported technical training and apprentice programs to give Black men and others the skills to help carry out the vision of the Infrastructure Act, Chips Act and Inflation Reduction Act. The need for more labor in manufacturing, construction and the green transition will create bottlenecks for these investment programs. Bloomberg News reported that the need for pipe fitters and electricians to build semiconductor factories far exceeds the supply. Pathways to skilled, well-paid employment that do not require a college degree could especially benefit Black men. It could also further another goal of the Biden administration, which is to diversify the workforce. In 2020, only 5% of construction workers were Black, less than half their population share, so there is considerable room for new workers.

Second, help employers overcome their concern about hiring people with a criminal record. Legislation that mandates employers cannot ask for criminal records on the initial application has had only a limited success and may be harmful in some cases. Another approach is to address why employers are reluctant to hire Black workers. In a field experiment conducted with a staffing platform, Zoe Cullen, a professor at Harvard, and co-authors found that almost 40% of employers surveyed are willing to hire people with a criminal record. That rises to half if offered crime and safety insurance, a prior performance review at a previous employer, or a limited background check for the prior year. But that still only brings it to half of the employers. Revisiting the legal restrictions on hiring people with prior felony convictions, especially nonviolent ones, would help raise the odds of employment further.

Third, make it easier to get to jobs by improving transit. More affordable, convenient public transit or private transportation, such as buses run by companies for their employees, would open up job opportunities for Black men and others living in inner cities or remote areas. It is more urgent now with the loss of jobs in many cities to the suburbs since Black people tend to live in cities. Transit can be a barrier to getting to work. According to the Census Bureau, 2% of people with a high school degree or less were not working last year due to a lack of transportation, compared with 0.5% of those with a college degree. Since Black men tend to have less education, better transit would be particularly beneficial to their job opportunities.

Finally, keep the labor market strong as long as possible. Any new program to support the employment of Black men will benefit significantly from what the Federal Reserve describes as a “very tight” labor market. Some fear inflation will become embedded, but that’s a one-sided view of the economy. Conrad Miller, a professor at the University of California Berkley, found in his research that full employment leads firms to meet affirmative action rules for federal contracting. Once they start that practice, they tend to keep it, regardless of macroeconomic conditions. So, the longer the labor market remains strong, the longer businesses are incentivized to adapt their hiring. And it will become a permanent part of their hiring. A more equitable labor market — one that benefits those historically on the sidelines — is what we are embedding. That’s good.

Claudia Sahm

