Canada's BMO Financial appoints Darrel Hackett as new US CEO

NEW YORK — Canadian and U.S. banking giant BMO Financial said Thursday it has named Darrel Hackett as its U.S. CEO, promoting an insider and elevating a person of color to a role where there are few at that level in the financial industry.
Hackett, 50, also ran the bank’s U.S. business banking division.
There are only a handful of Black and Latino senior financial executives in the U.S. The only Black CEO of a major U.S. bank is M&T Bank’s Rene Jones, who took over that role in 2017.
In a statement, BMO Financial Group CEO Darryl White said Hackett’s promotion is part of the company’s work “for the elimination of barriers to inclusion.”
“Darrel is a purpose-driven, high-performing and client-focused leader and I am excited to work with him in this new role,” White said.
With its recent purchase of Bank of the West, Toronto-based BMO is now the eight largest bank in North America with more than $1.1 trillion in assets. While it is a major player in the Canadian banking market, its purchase of Bank of the West marked its push into the U.S. banking system.
