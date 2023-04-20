With market in flux, a real bargain remains hard to find The bidding wars have subsided, but would-be home buyers are contending with tight inventory and rising interest rates Pandemic-era bidding wars have largely subsided but bargains are hard to find in the Washington region’s housing market. (Maansi Srivastava for The Washington Post)

After the delirious intensity of the previous two years, the Washington-area housing market showed signs of slowing in 2022 as a series of interest rate hikes gave buyers pause. Even with homes spending more time on the market, however, inventory in the national capital area remains scarce, and prices almost everywhere continue to climb, pushing some home hunters to expand their search into a larger commuting radius.

This spring’s good news is that the frenzied pandemic-era bidding wars have largely subsided. Homes are less likely to sell for far more than asking price. Desperate buyers are less likely to waive contingencies such as home inspections to seal the deal. Nevertheless, real bargains remain hard to find, and competition between buyers still works to the advantage of sellers.

And, of course, the interest rate hikes of 2022 continue to weigh down the housing market. Sellers have withdrawn listings, and buyers have put their home searches on hold. But both sides are coming to terms with the new reality, said Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist for Bright MLS, a multiple listing service.

“It’ll be tight inventory, but buyers have a little bit more leverage now than they did a year ago,” Sturtevant said. “They should ask for home inspections. They should ask for appraisals. … I think that type of negotiated market that we sort of forgot about for the last couple years will characterize more of this spring market.”

In the D.C. area, or DMV (for D.C. and suburban Maryland and Virginia), the time that homes — looking at all types collectively — are spending on the market is the most since late 2018, with the greatest increase seen in D.C. According to Bright MLS, D.C. homes that sold in February spent a median of 45 days on the market, up from 16 days the same time last year. The next-biggest increase was in Fairfax County, Va., where the median days on the market went from five to 28.

Even with homes taking longer to sell, year-over-year prices continue to climb in most of the region.

The Northern Virginia suburbs had the region’s biggest median price increases for single-family houses from 2021 to 2022, according to Black Knight, a mortgage and real estate technology and data provider. In Alexandria, the median price rose from $825,000 to $897,300, or 8.76 percent. In Fairfax County, the increase was from $800,000 to $850,000, or 6.25 percent. In the Maryland suburbs, the median price for Prince George’s County got a relatively modest bump, from $410,000 to $429,000, or 4.63 percent. And in D.C., the median price slipped from $815,000 to $800,000, or 1.9 percent.

Those numbers actually represent smaller price gains than reported in previous years. Median prices for single-family houses in the District jumped 14 percent in 2020 and 9 percent in 2021. In the Virginia suburbs, the median price increased by 11 percent in 2020 and 8 percent in 2021.

The slowdown in home sales hasn’t translated to lower prices, analysts said, because of the enduring regional problem of low inventory (as calculated by dividing the number of listings by the monthly rate of sales). Inventory — of all housing types combined — in the D.C. area fell to 1.3 months, seasonally adjusted, in February 2022, close to 2018 historic lows, according to Black Knight. Inventory did rebound throughout the fall to reach above five months in December 2022, the highest level since 2011. But indicators predict another inventory plunge this year.

In February, new listings — of all types combined — were down significantly year-over-year in D.C. and every county in the DMV. The number fell 41.1 percent in both Fairfax and Frederick County, Md. D.C. had the smallest decline in the region, with 816 listings, 25.8 percent lower than in February 2022.

“I think there was a period where people were trying to put their home on the market to see what they could get for it,” said Gunnar Blix, director of data strategy for Black Knight’s Data Analytics Division. “And then they realized they weren’t getting what they wanted for it. And they realized that they would have to buy something somewhere else with a high interest rate. And so we’ve seen a number of listings being pulled from the market … that reverses that inventory trend.”

Condo prices did show signs of moderation. The median sales price of a condo in D.C. actually went down in 2022, to $490,000 from $493,500 in 2021. And while median condo prices generally increased in suburban Maryland and Northern Virginia, some localities saw prices dip. The median sales price for a condo in Arlington dropped from $467,000 to $450,000 in 2022. The median price rose moderately in Maryland’s Montgomery and Prince Georges counties, from $362,000 to $370,000, and from $311,000 to $320,000, respectively. These trends represent a second year of modest price growth or maintenance after a substantial jump in 2020. Condo prices remain 6.5 percent higher in D.C. than they were in 2019, and they’re up more than 18 percent in suburban Maryland and nearly 17 percent in Northern Virginia over the same period.

Great Falls, Va., was the most expensive place in the region to buy a single-family house in 2022, with a median sales price of $1.55 million and 508 homes sold, according to Black Knight. Following close behind were McLean, Va., with a median sales price of $1.435 million and 1,012 homes sold; and Bethesda, Md., with a median price of $1.36 million and 238 homes sold.

There was a surprise newcomer to the 2022 list of top home-value regions. The Centreville area of Loudoun County, Va., an hour west of D.C., took the fifth spot in the DMV, with a median price of $1.265 million for single-family houses and 144 sold. New luxury developments appeared to drive the rapid rise in value in Loudoun, Blix said. The median single-family sales price increased 9.8 percent year-over-year in the 20120 Zip code area, but sales exploded, from 12 to 144, or 1,100 percent increase. That represented the largest sales gain for any Zip code in the region last year.

Aquasco, Md., in Prince Georges, saw the greatest annual gain in the median price of a single-family house in the region, with an increase of 112.96 percent, to $575,000. Aquasco, about an hour south of D.C., is an unincorporated place that has seen an upturn in new construction. The median price jump there may also reflect the willingness of more buyers to accept a longer commute to get a more valuable home.

This mirrors a national trend, said Jessica Lautz, deputy chief economist and vice president of research at the National Association of Realtors.

“Affordability is pushing people to outer suburbs, small towns, even rural areas,” she said, adding that pandemic-related remote and hybrid work arrangements continue to make longer commutes more feasible.

Abell, Md., in St. Mary’s County, had the region’s lowest median sales price for a single-family house in 2022, at $150,000 with 12 houses sold, according to Black Knight. Sabillasville, in Frederick County, had the next-lowest median single-family house price, $215,000 with 25 properties sold. But even those rural areas, about 90 minutes from D.C., are unlikely to have such low home prices for long. Blix noted that Abell’s $150,000 median listing is a waterfront property assessed at $314,000.

“It would not be at all surprising if that has a brand-new home on it within a year,” he said.

Meanwhile, DMV buyers last year were more likely than ever before to spend upward of $1 million on a single-family house. In Northern Virginia, for the first time, the proportion was about 21.5 percent, up from 16.25 percent the previous year, according to Black Knight data. In D.C., it was 28.75 percent, up from 27.5 percent, and in suburban Maryland, about 8.3 percent, up from 6.3 percent.

More condos in the region are also surmounting the $1 million price point. In D.C., 5.67 percent of condo sales, up from 4.91 percent, were for more than $1 million in 2022. In Northern Virginia, the percentage increased from 1.62 percent to 2.22 percent; in suburban Maryland, it topped 1 percent for the first time.

After years of a hot housing market, some house hunters are fatigued and discouraged. They are reluctant to enter bidding wars, and their misgivings can reduce the competition (and, therefore, the number of offers) for some properties, said Rina Kunk, a Compass real estate agent based in Chevy Chase, Md. Her advice to prospective buyers, she said, is to come prepared, know what you’re willing to pay and don’t count yourself out when making an offer on your dream home.

“Don’t be intimidated by a really crowded open house,” Kunk said. “Because it could be that all of those people who seem very interested are really not necessarily going to show up with an offer.”

